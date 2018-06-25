Gauteng Labour conducts inspections at Tshwane malls
The department's Mishack Magakwe says the province has identified the wholesale and retail sector as one of the problematic areas when it comes to Basic Conditions of Employment Act non-compliance.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Labour Department is conducting intensive inspections in malls in Tshwane to monitor if employers are complying with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.
The department's Mishack Magakwe says the province has identified the wholesale and retail sector as one of the problematic areas when it comes to non-compliance.
He says several shops have been found to not be acting in violation of the act.
Magakwe says employees' rights should always be prioritised.
“We will continue as the department to ensure that employers, who still place profits ahead of the workers’ lives, have no place to hide.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
SuperSport resolves anchors' racism, victimisation concerns
-
Winter rains bring much-needed respite to Cape Town’s dams
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 June 2018
-
Malema compares comments on Indians to statement by Zak Yacoob
-
CT police investigate after Claremont psychologist goes missing
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.