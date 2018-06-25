Gauteng Labour conducts inspections at Tshwane malls

The department's Mishack Magakwe says the province has identified the wholesale and retail sector as one of the problematic areas when it comes to Basic Conditions of Employment Act non-compliance.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Labour Department is conducting intensive inspections in malls in Tshwane to monitor if employers are complying with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

The department's Mishack Magakwe says the province has identified the wholesale and retail sector as one of the problematic areas when it comes to non-compliance.

He says several shops have been found to not be acting in violation of the act.

Magakwe says employees' rights should always be prioritised.

“We will continue as the department to ensure that employers, who still place profits ahead of the workers’ lives, have no place to hide.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)