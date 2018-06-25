Gauteng Education Dept says learner safety a ‘top priority’

The department is investigating how a six-year-old autistic boy was able to leave the school premises undetected.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says that the safety of pupils at schools is a top priority.

Eyewitness News revealed on Monday how the little boy was later found by a stranger who contacted his mother.

The incident happened at the Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg last week.

The department's Steve Mabona says that schools have a responsibility to ensure that pupils are safe.

“We cannot allow a situation whereby learners are not safe. We encourage all schools that during contact times kids must be [safe], and any parent or anyone who assists a school must register the children.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)