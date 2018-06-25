Popular Topics
Four more presenters allege racism at SuperSport

Four more SuperSport presenters have accused the sports broadcasting channel of racism in the workplace following the findings of the racism investigation into the Ashwin Willemse case last week.

SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane briefs the media on the outcomes of Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane briefs the media on the outcomes of Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG- Four more SuperSport presenters have accused the sports broadcasting channel of racism in the workplace following the findings of the racism investigation into the Ashwin Willemse case last week.

The Sunday Times is reporting that presenters, Kaunda Ntunja, Owen Nkumane, Xola Ntshinga and Gcobani Bobo have penned a letter detailing the institutional racism at SuperSport and it is also reported that the letter is now a subject of investigation by law firm Webber Wentzel.

Last week, SuperSport announced its findings in the investigation conducted by senior counsel Advocate Vincent Maleka, that cleared Willemse’s fellow co-presenters Nick Mallet and Naas Botha of any racism, following Willemse’s live broadcast walkout last month.

In the letter, the quartet accuse SuperSport of intimidation, public humiliation, victimisation and that some roles at the channel are reserved for non-white pundits.

According to the Sunday Times, SuperSport are aware of the letter and an investigation is currently underway.

WATCH: SuperSport reports back on Ashwin Willemse walkout probe

