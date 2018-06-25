Four more presenters allege racism at SuperSport
Four more SuperSport presenters have accused the sports broadcasting channel of racism in the workplace following the findings of the racism investigation into the Ashwin Willemse case last week.
JOHANNESBURG- Four more SuperSport presenters have accused the sports broadcasting channel of racism in the workplace following the findings of the racism investigation into the Ashwin Willemse case last week.
The Sunday Times is reporting that presenters, Kaunda Ntunja, Owen Nkumane, Xola Ntshinga and Gcobani Bobo have penned a letter detailing the institutional racism at SuperSport and it is also reported that the letter is now a subject of investigation by law firm Webber Wentzel.
Last week, SuperSport announced its findings in the investigation conducted by senior counsel Advocate Vincent Maleka, that cleared Willemse’s fellow co-presenters Nick Mallet and Naas Botha of any racism, following Willemse’s live broadcast walkout last month.
In the letter, the quartet accuse SuperSport of intimidation, public humiliation, victimisation and that some roles at the channel are reserved for non-white pundits.
According to the Sunday Times, SuperSport are aware of the letter and an investigation is currently underway.
WATCH: SuperSport reports back on Ashwin Willemse walkout probe
Popular in Sport
-
FIFA fines Poland for 'political and offensive' World Cup banner
-
Kaizer Chiefs confirm new club signings
-
Saudi woman drives F1 car on historic day
-
Vettel penalised after colliding with Bottas in French GP
-
Swede Durmaz subjected to race hate storm after Germany loss
-
Orlando Pirates sign 9 new players
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.