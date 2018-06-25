Floating whale carcass found off Kommetjie coastline
Officials say they are still to decide what will happen to the beached mammal once it's been removed.
CAPE TOWN - Authorities have responded to a floating whale carcass off the Kommetjie coastline.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “The NSRI Hout Bay, as well as the NSRI Kommetjie, have responded to a carcass of the whale that’s floating approximately 200 meters offshore off Kommetjie. The NSRI Kommetjie will make a decision what to do with the carcass as soon the City of Cape Town’s mammal straining network gets to the scene.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
