Floating whale carcass found off Kommetjie coastline

Officials say they are still to decide what will happen to the beached mammal once it's been removed.

NSRI Hout Bay crew towing the whale carcass to Hout Bay harbour on 25 June 2018 so that City of Cape Town cleansing department can dispose of it. Picture: @NSRI/Twitter
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Authorities have responded to a floating whale carcass off the Kommetjie coastline.

Officials say they are still to decide what will happen to the beached mammal once it's been removed.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “The NSRI Hout Bay, as well as the NSRI Kommetjie, have responded to a carcass of the whale that’s floating approximately 200 meters offshore off Kommetjie. The NSRI Kommetjie will make a decision what to do with the carcass as soon the City of Cape Town’s mammal straining network gets to the scene.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

