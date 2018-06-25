Eskom recovery plan comes to end, no load shedding anticipated

South Africans experienced rolling blackouts for a number of days when workers downed tools two weeks ago over wages.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says its 10-day recovery plan comes to an end on Monday evening, saying it does not anticipate load shedding this week.

South Africans experienced rolling blackouts for a number of days when workers downed tools two weeks ago over wages.

Initially, Eskom cut salary increases for the year citing financial difficulties and then later offered labour unions a 4.7% hike, which has been rejected.

Negotiations are set to resume on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the utility has been working on a recovery plan to stabilise the power grid, saying the industrial action resulted in several units being shut down.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said: “For tonight and the rest of the week we don’t anticipate load shedding, but we have to add that the risk of load shedding is always with us. It really depends on how we manage the grid but generally so far, based on what we have, we don’t foresee any potential of load shedding.”