Documents reveal SAP knew it was dealing with Guptas
The latest documents show that when problems were identified, the Guptas transferred their interests to a front company and SAP turned a blind eye.
PRETORIA - A new tranche of documents has revealed how global software giant SAP acknowledged its practice of paying business development partners commissions raised the risk of corruption.
The documents, which have been leaked to amaBhungane and the SABC, further reveal how the company allegedly knew it was dealing with the Guptas more than a year before the so-called Gupta leaks emerged.
SAP has maintained that there was no direct contact between itself and the families of the Guptas and former president Jacob Zuma and insists it will not tolerate misconduct or wrongdoing.
The latest documents show that when problems were identified, the Guptas transferred their interests to a front company and SAP turned a blind eye, which allowed the arrangement to continue.
In 2016, an email went out to staff stating that commissions are the highest risk method of engaging with partners because their partners’ role in the deal is usually not transparent.
They were warned internally that this model is subject to abuse and is most often the centre of corruption.
SAP says it is co-operating with all relevant authorities in their investigations.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
