De Lille to know her fate in the DA on Wednesday

Patricia De Lille and the DA spent two days in court earlier this month, over whether the DA had applied its Constitution correctly to boot her from the party.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia De Lille is expected to know on Wednesday whether she is still a Democratic Alliance (DA) member.

De Lille took the DA to court earlier this month over the termination of her membership following a radio interview.

Judgment in the matter is expected to be handed down this week, in which De Lille's legal team has argued that the DA had used an unlawful shortcut to get rid of her.

The DA terminated the mayor’s membership in May after a radio interview in which she indicated that she planned to resign once she had cleared her name of alleged misconduct.

Prior to that, the DA had attempted to remove her as mayor through its newly adopted recall clause, following a motion of no confidence from her caucus.

De Lille and the DA spent two days in court earlier this month over whether the DA had applied its Constitution correctly to boot her from the party.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, De Lille said she expected the court to deliver its verdict in the matter on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, De Lille has also indicated that she will return to court in another matter against the DA on Thursday, to challenge the Steenhuisen report, on which disciplinary charges against her are based.