De Lille to know her fate in the DA on Wednesday
Patricia De Lille and the DA spent two days in court earlier this month, over whether the DA had applied its Constitution correctly to boot her from the party.
CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia De Lille is expected to know on Wednesday whether she is still a Democratic Alliance (DA) member.
De Lille took the DA to court earlier this month over the termination of her membership following a radio interview.
Judgment in the matter is expected to be handed down this week, in which De Lille's legal team has argued that the DA had used an unlawful shortcut to get rid of her.
The DA terminated the mayor’s membership in May after a radio interview in which she indicated that she planned to resign once she had cleared her name of alleged misconduct.
Prior to that, the DA had attempted to remove her as mayor through its newly adopted recall clause, following a motion of no confidence from her caucus.
De Lille and the DA spent two days in court earlier this month over whether the DA had applied its Constitution correctly to boot her from the party.
In a tweet on Monday afternoon, De Lille said she expected the court to deliver its verdict in the matter on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, De Lille has also indicated that she will return to court in another matter against the DA on Thursday, to challenge the Steenhuisen report, on which disciplinary charges against her are based.
The Western Cape High Court will deliver judgment on my matter against the DA on Wednesday at 9:30.— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) June 25, 2018
Popular in Politics
-
Malema compares comments on Indians to statement by Zak Yacoob
-
Malema: Land expropriation will be reality because of EFF
-
Ramaphosa urges ‘honest discussions’ as ANC formulates elections manifesto
-
Disgruntled Limpopo ANC members set to challenge conference outcome
-
ANC wants Cogta to probe problems around WC DA mayors
-
Ramaphosa congratulates new Limpopo ANC leadership, commends discipline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.