DA calls for action against officials who deposited money into VBS Bank
Fourteen municipalities in three provinces have lost at least R1.5 billion and it appears unlikely they are going to get the money back.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says firm action must be taken against municipal officials and politicians responsible for illegally depositing money with the beleaguered VBS Mutual Bank.
The DA says it wants the Department of Cooperative Governance to put pressure on municipalities to take decisive action against those involved.
Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize has given municipalities a month to come up with recovery plans to mitigate the losses as a result of the deposits with VBS Mutual Bank.
But the DA's Kevin Mileham says more needs to happen.
“We are saying that that is not good enough. People who are responsible for this financial misconduct - because that is what it is, it’s illegal what they’ve done here - must be held responsible.”
The municipalities continued to make deposits this year, after being warned by Treasury in August that this is in contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.
Mileham says it's clear there's a link between these deposits and weekend reports that money was misused to fund the lavish lifestyles of bank executives.
