CT police investigate after Claremont psychologist goes missing

Diane Nelson (49) was last seen on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for a missing Claremont psychologist.

Forty-nine-year-old Diane Nelson was last seen on Saturday night.

Her car has since been found in Cecilia Forest car park in the Southern Suburbs.

Nelson has short, blonde hair, a tattoo on her wrist and was last seen wearing a dark top and grey pants.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)