Court set to rule on Ipid, SAPS matter

PRETORIA – The High Court in Pretoria is scheduled to hand down judgment this week, possibly on Monday in an application by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to stop police interference in high-profile investigations.

Ipid approached the courts last week to interdict several police officers from conducting counter-investigations of Ipid members.

The watchdog body has accused the South African Police Service (SAPS) of allowing detectives to investigate its members, claiming it's part of a ploy to derail the case against former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

The team of detectives led by Major-General Jan Mabula told the court after Ipid had presented its case that it was no longer opposing the application.

However, the court is still expected to rule on the matter and is likely to award costs to the watchdog body.

Ipid asked the High Court to declare it unlawful and unconstitutional for any police member who are themselves the subject of an Ipid investigation to investigate their officials.

Mabula is accused of executing counter investigations against Ipid members who are handling the matter against lieutenant Phahlane.

The major-general himself the subject of an Ipid probe, the watchdog body argues that this this a clear conflict of interest.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)