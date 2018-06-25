Court set to rule on Ipid, SAPS matter
Ipid approached the courts last week to interdict several police officers from conducting counter-investigations of Ipid members.
PRETORIA – The High Court in Pretoria is scheduled to hand down judgment this week, possibly on Monday in an application by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to stop police interference in high-profile investigations.
Ipid approached the courts last week to interdict several police officers from conducting counter-investigations of Ipid members.
The watchdog body has accused the South African Police Service (SAPS) of allowing detectives to investigate its members, claiming it's part of a ploy to derail the case against former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
The team of detectives led by Major-General Jan Mabula told the court after Ipid had presented its case that it was no longer opposing the application.
However, the court is still expected to rule on the matter and is likely to award costs to the watchdog body.
Ipid asked the High Court to declare it unlawful and unconstitutional for any police member who are themselves the subject of an Ipid investigation to investigate their officials.
Mabula is accused of executing counter investigations against Ipid members who are handling the matter against lieutenant Phahlane.
The major-general himself the subject of an Ipid probe, the watchdog body argues that this this a clear conflict of interest.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Disgruntled Limpopo ANC members set to challenge conference outcome
-
[WATCH] Western Cape dam levels rise to above 30%
-
Body of girl found in shallow grave in Mitchells Plain
-
Alex Taxi Association go on strike over impounded taxis
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 June 2018
-
Lotto results: Saturday 23 June 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.