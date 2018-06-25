Cops arrest suspect after child’s body found in Mitchells Plain
It's believed the body could be that of six-year-old Stacey Adams, who was last seen on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a child in Mitchells Plain.
The arrest comes after a body was found at a home on Sunday. It is believed that the body could be that of six-year-old Stacey Adams, who was last seen on Saturday when she left her house to visit her mother in Eastridge. Her grandmother reported her missing on Sunday afternoon, prompting a search.
During the search, the body of a child was found in a shallow grave at a house. Angry community members tried to attack the 25-year-old occupant. His wendy house was later torched. It's unclear if the body is that of Adams.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Commuters left stranded as Alexandra taxi drivers strike
-
Winter rains bring much-needed respite to Cape Town’s dams
-
Police hunt Stellenbosch farm murder suspects
-
Four more presenters allege racism at SuperSport
-
[WATCH] Western Cape dam levels rise to above 30%
-
Body of girl found in shallow grave in Mitchells Plain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.