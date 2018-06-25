Cops arrest suspect after child’s body found in Mitchells Plain

It's believed the body could be that of six-year-old Stacey Adams, who was last seen on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a child in Mitchells Plain.

The arrest comes after a body was found at a home on Sunday. It is believed that the body could be that of six-year-old Stacey Adams, who was last seen on Saturday when she left her house to visit her mother in Eastridge. Her grandmother reported her missing on Sunday afternoon, prompting a search.

During the search, the body of a child was found in a shallow grave at a house. Angry community members tried to attack the 25-year-old occupant. His wendy house was later torched. It's unclear if the body is that of Adams.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)