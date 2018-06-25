Concerns as EC initiation death toll in EC rises to 5
Another boy lost his life as a result of a botched circumcision in the Buffalo City Municipal area.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department has expressed its concern as the initiation death toll in the province has risen to five.
The winter initiation season started almost two weeks ago.
Four initiates, two of whom were 15 years old, died in Nyandeni.
Another boy lost his life as a result of a botched circumcision in the Buffalo City Municipal area.
The department's Mamkeli Ngam says the victims attended illegal initiation schools.
Ngam says they're conducting an oversight visit to the Nyandeni area.
“In certain instances, some of these boys have been initiated without the consent of the parents. [Some] have been arrested for illegally circumcising these boys.”
Popular in Local
-
Winter rains bring much-needed respite to Cape Town’s dams
-
ANC needs manifesto 'firmly focused on the future'
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 June 2018
-
Malema compares comments on Indians to statement by Zak Yacoob
-
South Africans hail Sjava for displaying African pride with BET Awards outift
-
Four more presenters allege racism at SuperSport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.