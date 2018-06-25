Popular Topics
Concerns as EC initiation death toll in EC rises to 5

Another boy lost his life as a result of a botched circumcision in the Buffalo City Municipal area.

This file picture taken on 20 November 2008 of young boys from the Xhosa tribe attending a traditional initiation school in Libode in the Eastern Cape province. Picture: AFP.
This file picture taken on 20 November 2008 of young boys from the Xhosa tribe attending a traditional initiation school in Libode in the Eastern Cape province. Picture: AFP.
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department has expressed its concern as the initiation death toll in the province has risen to five.

The winter initiation season started almost two weeks ago.

Four initiates, two of whom were 15 years old, died in Nyandeni.

Another boy lost his life as a result of a botched circumcision in the Buffalo City Municipal area.

The department's Mamkeli Ngam says the victims attended illegal initiation schools.

Ngam says they're conducting an oversight visit to the Nyandeni area.

“In certain instances, some of these boys have been initiated without the consent of the parents. [Some] have been arrested for illegally circumcising these boys.”

