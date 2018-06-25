Commuters left stranded as Alexandra taxi drivers strike
The drivers were left angry after the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) impounded over 500 of their vehicles at the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – Commuters have been left stranded on Monday morning due to a strike by drivers affiliated to the Alexandra Taxi Association.
The drivers were left angry after the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) impounded over 500 of their vehicles at the weekend.
The department says the taxis were not roadworthy, with some licence discs expired since 2012.
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has refused to comment on the strike.
#taxistrike#notgoingtowork#joburgtaxistrike#taxistrike is real this time around.— Merari Alamo (@ohmygoshitsrock) June 25, 2018
Currant situation at MTN taxi rank! pic.twitter.com/ALgPock3js
The queue at Joburg gautrain Station is crazy #TaxiStrike pic.twitter.com/NugUqFdd45— Thomas_ThaGreat 🍂 (@ItsThomas_Jr) June 25, 2018
Hours long queue at Pretoria @TheGautrain station this morning for people needing to buy tickets/top up. All queues are are backed up. Staff don’t seem to have a solution. @Radio702 @EWNTraffic pic.twitter.com/9wfjxw1zsm— Bilal Randeree 🇿🇦 (@bilalr) June 25, 2018
Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele met with taxi associations in Cape Town, including Santaco, over taxi violence and warned that he will halt operations if killings in the sector continue.
Cele says that 45 people have been killed in taxi related shootings between April and June. He says that during the same period last year, 22 people were killed in the Western Cape.
The minister says that government has met with the associations and is working towards solutions.
“If talks do not yield desirable results and those desirable results are that people must stop dying, then we have to shut down the regions.”
Deputy Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga says some of the issues raised by the associations included operating licences, which results in over saturated roads and people driving with fraudulent operating licences.
Cele says police will continue to investigate the recent killings.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Disgruntled Limpopo ANC members set to challenge conference outcome
-
Body of girl found in shallow grave in Mitchells Plain
-
[WATCH] Western Cape dam levels rise to above 30%
-
Alex Taxi Association go on strike over impounded taxis
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 June 2018
-
Lotto results: Saturday 23 June 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.