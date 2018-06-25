Commuters left stranded as Alexandra taxi drivers strike

The drivers were left angry after the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) impounded over 500 of their vehicles at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – Commuters have been left stranded on Monday morning due to a strike by drivers affiliated to the Alexandra Taxi Association.



The drivers were left angry after the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) impounded over 500 of their vehicles at the weekend.

The department says the taxis were not roadworthy, with some licence discs expired since 2012.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has refused to comment on the strike.

The queue at Joburg gautrain Station is crazy #TaxiStrike pic.twitter.com/NugUqFdd45 — Thomas_ThaGreat 🍂 (@ItsThomas_Jr) June 25, 2018

Hours long queue at Pretoria @TheGautrain station this morning for people needing to buy tickets/top up. All queues are are backed up. Staff don’t seem to have a solution. @Radio702 @EWNTraffic pic.twitter.com/9wfjxw1zsm — Bilal Randeree 🇿🇦 (@bilalr) June 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele met with taxi associations in Cape Town, including Santaco, over taxi violence and warned that he will halt operations if killings in the sector continue.

Cele says that 45 people have been killed in taxi related shootings between April and June. He says that during the same period last year, 22 people were killed in the Western Cape.

The minister says that government has met with the associations and is working towards solutions.

“If talks do not yield desirable results and those desirable results are that people must stop dying, then we have to shut down the regions.”

Deputy Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga says some of the issues raised by the associations included operating licences, which results in over saturated roads and people driving with fraudulent operating licences.

Cele says police will continue to investigate the recent killings.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)