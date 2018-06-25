Body of girl found in shallow grave in Mitchells Plain
It's yet to be determined of the body is that of a six-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday in the Eastridge area.
CAPE TOWN - The body of a child has been found in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.
It's yet to be determined if the body is that of a six-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday in the Eastridge area. The corpse was found buried in a shallow grave outside a wendy house. Angry community members torched the structure after police took the occupant in for questioning.
The local community policing forum's Ashely Potts says the community has had enough.
“The community is obviously very angry. You will understand after a number of such incidences occurred within our community and outside of Mitchells Plain, people have built up this hatred and anger towards any perpetrator. Their actions, though not justified, is almost understandable.”
The Western Cape has been rocked by numerous child killings over the past several years. Courtney Pieters, Zahnia Woodward, Chanel McCrawl, Rene Roman and Iyapha Yamile are but a few of the names on a long list in the Western Cape who've been murdered since the end of 2016. Some of their relatives say they're dissatisfied with the slow pace at which the court cases have been progressing.
In May, Eyewitness News spoke to James Lekhuleni, the acting regional court president, who explained there were several factors which contributed to delays in the finalisation of cases, including the time taken by police to conclude their investigation.
“Before a matter is enrolled for trial, that matter must first be investigated by the police and the investigations must be completed.”
Other factors that delay matters include witnesses not being subpoenaed, the readiness for trial of both the State and the defence and whether an accused has been furnished with all the necessary documents ahead of proceedings.
The families of these young victims are calling for the cases to be expedited.
Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
