Bo-Kaap protest disrupts traffic

Motorists have been warned to make use of alternative routes in and around Bo-Kaap.

CAPE TOWN - Protesters are burning tyres in Cape Town CBD.

It is unclear why the protesters are protesting.

Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “Motorists are being diverted by officials on scene.”