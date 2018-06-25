ANC wants Cogta to probe problems around WC DA mayors

Besides the City of Cape Town, DA councillors in four other municipalities are bucking against the party line.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape wants the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) to investigate problems around mayors in troubled Democratic Alliance (DA)-run municipalities in the province.

Besides the City of Cape Town, DA councillors in four other municipalities are bucking against the party line.

The ANC says the DA's internal party battles have the potential to cause instability and affect service delivery.

The DA in the Western Cape is battling to resolve issues around its mayors in the Knysna, George, Matzikama and Berg River municipalities.

Even though the ANC is accused of colluding with DA councillors in the George and Knysna municipalities, the ANC says DA councillors have been acting with their conscience.

Spokesperson Yonela Diko says with the provincial government unable to resolve the problems, it's time for higher intervention.

“National government must come and do a forensic [check] and be able to hold anyone accountable. There should be punitive measures if there are people who are found to be causing instability in these municipalities.“

The ANC says it will be writing to Deputy Cooperative Governance Minister Andries Nel on Monday to ask him to visit the affected municipalities.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)