ANC wants Cogta to probe problems around WC DA mayors
Besides the City of Cape Town, DA councillors in four other municipalities are bucking against the party line.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape wants the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) to investigate problems around mayors in troubled Democratic Alliance (DA)-run municipalities in the province.
Besides the City of Cape Town, DA councillors in four other municipalities are bucking against the party line.
The ANC says the DA's internal party battles have the potential to cause instability and affect service delivery.
The DA in the Western Cape is battling to resolve issues around its mayors in the Knysna, George, Matzikama and Berg River municipalities.
Even though the ANC is accused of colluding with DA councillors in the George and Knysna municipalities, the ANC says DA councillors have been acting with their conscience.
Spokesperson Yonela Diko says with the provincial government unable to resolve the problems, it's time for higher intervention.
“National government must come and do a forensic [check] and be able to hold anyone accountable. There should be punitive measures if there are people who are found to be causing instability in these municipalities.“
The ANC says it will be writing to Deputy Cooperative Governance Minister Andries Nel on Monday to ask him to visit the affected municipalities.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Malema compares comments on Indians to statement by Zak Yacoob
-
Malema: Land expropriation will be reality because of EFF
-
Ramaphosa urges ‘honest discussions’ as ANC formulates elections manifesto
-
Disgruntled Limpopo ANC members set to challenge conference outcome
-
Ramaphosa congratulates new Limpopo ANC leadership, commends discipline
-
Anglican bishop criticises Malema comments on Indians as hate speech
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.