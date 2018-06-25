ANC needs manifesto 'firmly focused on the future'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

ANC needs manifesto 'firmly focused on the future'

Cyril Ramaphosa says the 2019 elections will be hotly contested and the party needs to address the challenges of ordinary South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses ANC delegates at the party's manifesto consultative workshop on 25 June 2018. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses ANC delegates at the party's manifesto consultative workshop on 25 June 2018. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African National Congress (ANC) can no longer count on South Africans to vote for the party merely based on the role it played in liberating the country.

Ramaphosa says the 2019 elections will be hotly contested and the party needs to address the challenges of ordinary South Africans.

The president was addressing the opening of the ANC consultative manifesto workshop currently underway in Irene, East of Pretoria.

He says the party's manifesto, on which they would base their electioneering campaign on, should be forward-looking.

“The manifesto that we’re meeting to discuss today must, therefore, be firmly focused on the future. Knowing very well that the very firm and good foundation was built and set out in the past, but we cannot dwell on that past, we must build a manifesto that will take us to the future and focus on that future.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA