ANC needs manifesto 'firmly focused on the future'
Cyril Ramaphosa says the 2019 elections will be hotly contested and the party needs to address the challenges of ordinary South Africans.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African National Congress (ANC) can no longer count on South Africans to vote for the party merely based on the role it played in liberating the country.
Ramaphosa says the 2019 elections will be hotly contested and the party needs to address the challenges of ordinary South Africans.
The president was addressing the opening of the ANC consultative manifesto workshop currently underway in Irene, East of Pretoria.
He says the party's manifesto, on which they would base their electioneering campaign on, should be forward-looking.
“The manifesto that we’re meeting to discuss today must, therefore, be firmly focused on the future. Knowing very well that the very firm and good foundation was built and set out in the past, but we cannot dwell on that past, we must build a manifesto that will take us to the future and focus on that future.”
#ANCWorkshop ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, head of policy Jeff Radebe and head of elections Fikile Mbalula are briefing the media. QH pic.twitter.com/46C4XbiMU7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 25, 2018
#ANCWorkshop Radebe: We have been broadening and deepening consultation in our manifesto process. QH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 25, 2018
#ANCWorkshop Radebe talks about research that shows optimism in the country since the Ramaphosa’s election. QH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 25, 2018
#ANCWorkshop Radebe: It is not just talk. We have to walk the talk (in the manifesto process). QH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 25, 2018
#ANCWorkshop Radebe defends the party making convicted criminal Tom Yengeni to chair the session on crime and corruption. He says Yengeni has paid his dues and was elected to the NEC democratically. QH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 25, 2018
