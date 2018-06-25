ANC EC bid to disband PEC struck off the roll

The ANC has welcomed Judge Zeenat Carelse’s ruling that the matter could not be heard urgently.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in South Gauteng has struck off the roll aggrieved African National Congress (ANC) Eastern Cape members’ bid to force the party’s national executive committee to disband the provincial executive committee (PEC).

It has now been set down for a hearing next month.

ANC spokesman Pule Mabe says there should be a political solution to the matter, one which does not include courts.

He says the party's focus is now on next year's elections and creating a platform within it where members could raise concerns.

“We must create an environment through which our members can have confidence that the ANC processes are big enough to resolve their problems.”