Almost 90% of SA households don't have internet at home - GHS
The Western Cape has by far the highest number of people with internet access at home, followed by Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG - Statistic South Africa (Stats SA’s) annual General Household Survey (GHS) shows that close to 90% of SA households don’t have access to the Internet at home, while 61.8% have access to the internet anywhere (work, place of study, internet cafes, friends, etc.).
The Western Cape (25.7%) has by far the highest number of people with internet access at home, followed by Gauteng (16.5%).
The lowest number of people with internet access at home was a mere 2.2% of households in Limpopo, 3.5% in Eastern Cape and 3.6% in the North West.
Access to internet in South African households
Where SA households access the Internet
