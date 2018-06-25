Almost 90% of SA households don't have internet at home - GHS

The Western Cape has by far the highest number of people with internet access at home, followed by Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistic South Africa (Stats SA’s) annual General Household Survey (GHS) shows that close to 90% of SA households don’t have access to the Internet at home, while 61.8% have access to the internet anywhere (work, place of study, internet cafes, friends, etc.).

The Western Cape (25.7%) has by far the highest number of people with internet access at home, followed by Gauteng (16.5%).

The lowest number of people with internet access at home was a mere 2.2% of households in Limpopo, 3.5% in Eastern Cape and 3.6% in the North West.

Access to internet in South African households

Where SA households access the Internet