Alleged middleman in Jayde Panayiotou’s murder denied bail
Judgment was delivered in Luthando Siyoni's bail application in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - The alleged middleman in the 2015 murder of Port Elizabeth school teacher Jayde Panayiotou has been denied bail.
Judgment was delivered in Luthando Siyoni's bail application in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday.
He's accused of having helped convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou orchestrate his spouse's killing.
The deceased was kidnapped outside her home before being shot dead in April 2015.
Her body was found on the outskirts of Uitenhage a day after she had gone missing.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Tshepho Ndwalaza said: “We feel that we are vindicated because we felt that if he were to get bail, he would defiantly disappear as he was a fugitive of justice for some time after he was supposed to have been arrested.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
