Alex taxi strike leaves stranded commuters angry, frustrated
One man had to walk with his sick four-year-old daughter from the local clinic to her crèche because of the taxi strike.
JOHANNESBURG – Frustrated and angered Alexandra residents have told Eyewitness News how they have been left stranded by taxis in the township due to a strike.
The Alexandra Taxi Association suspended its service for the morning, after several taxis were impounded by the Johannesburg Metro Police for not being roadworthy at the weekend.
Taxis can be seen parked at the Alexandra taxi rank with no driver in sight.
"If you look at these taxis, some of them are not in a good condition and they're not even roadworthy. The government people take money from them, that's the problem."
Taxi owners have told Eyewitness News that all of their vehicles will be back on the road by Monday afternoon.
