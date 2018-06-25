Alex taxi drivers warn strike to continue until tonight
The demonstration, which was organised by the Alexandra Taxi Association, has left several commuters frustrated and fuming with anger as they had no transport on Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Taxi drivers in Johannesburg affiliated to 11 associations have warned their strike will continue until Monday night and have urged commuters to make alternative plans.
The demonstration, which was organised by the Alexandra Taxi Association, has left several commuters frustrated and fuming with anger as they had no transport on Monday morning.
Taxi operators are in dispute with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) after more than 500 of their vehicles were impounded at the weekend for being unroadworthy.
At the JMPD headquarters in Sophiatown, taxi owners say although they don't want to punish commuters they have no other option.
An owner, who wants to stay anonymous, says it's the only way to get the JMPD to listen to their plight.
"It is affecting the community, but what can we do? What we are asking for is to sit down with the JMPD and talk. They must tell us what exactly we have done wrong."
Operators have accused the JMPD of targeting the taxi industry and impounding vehicles without a valid reason.
But the Metro Police Department has strongly denied this, saying officers are simply doing their jobs.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
