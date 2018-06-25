Popular Topics
Alex Taxi Association go on strike over impounded taxis

The JMPD says that the vehicles were not roadworthy, with some licence discs five years past their expiry date.

FILE: Minibus taxis blockade the N3 North approaching Alexandra during a protest on 8 November 2017. Picture: EWN Traffic
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Alexandra Taxi Association says it will go on strike on Monday after the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) impounded over 500 of its taxis at the weekend.

The department says that the vehicles were not roadworthy, with some licence discs five years past their expiry date.

JMPD's Edna Mamonyane says: “We’re not going to apologise for enforcing the law, especially when people are doing the wrong things and say that we must just turn a blind eye. Taxis are carrying people’s lives, people who will come to us when there’s an accident.”

The South African National Taxi Council has refused to comment on the development of the strike.

Meanwhile, 195 people were also arrested for drunk driving during the police's Buya Mthetho Operations.

Three others were arrested for the possession of drugs worth an estimated R136,000, while two others were found with a number of stolen 300 litre drums of engine oil.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

