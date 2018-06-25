Aldred Dreyer to manage SA’s digital migration project

Mokonyane says the Sentech executive has unparalleled knowledge of the digital migration project and has recently led a similar project in Namibia with great success.

PRETORIA - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has announced the appointment of Aldred Dreyer to manage South Africa’s digital migration project.

The minister made the announcement in Pretoria on Monday where she also unveiled plans for a comprehensive broadcasting policy review.

Mokonyane says Sentech executive Dreyer has unparalleled knowledge of the digital migration project and has recently led a similar project in Namibia with great success.

The minister says Dreyer will now assemble his own team of experts who will then engage with industry on the next step in the migration process.

Mokonyane says the department will also soon announce a revised advisory council to advise her on issues such as the analogue switch-off plan.

She says the council will include representatives from the government as well as the private sector.

