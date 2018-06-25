Agri Western Cape shocked by murder of prominent Stellenbosch farmer
Jeffery Zetler was stabbed to death in an alleged robbery at the Mooiberge strawberry farm on Saturday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - Agri Western Cape has expressed shock following the murder of prominent strawberry farmer Jeffrey Zetler in Stellenbosch.
The 62-year-old man was stabbed to death in an alleged robbery at the Mooiberge strawberry farm on Saturday afternoon.
Zetler had been transporting workers to the farm when he was stopped at the gate and was attacked.
Police are still searching for the suspects.
Agri Western Cape CEO Carl Opperman said: “Agri Western Cape is quite devastated with another farm murder that took place in the western province over the weekend. If I also take into account the two other farm murders… over one weekend, we get into a situation of when is enough going to be enough.”
The Stellenbosch Community Policing Forum says this is the first farm murder in the area this year.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
