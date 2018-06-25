6 positive ways in which SA has developed in last 15 years

JOHANNESBURG - While South Africa is still grappling with poverty, inequality and many other social issues that continue to plague it, there has been an improvement in a few key areas, according to the latest General Household Survey (GHS).

Every year Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) releases its GHS. The survey is conducted in the preceding year from January through to December. The survey has been conducted since 2002.

Among its findings, are that there are fewer citizens with no formal schooling than in the past.

1) Education

The percentage of people with no formal schooling has dropped by 6.7 percentage points nationally between 2002 and 2017.

2) Literacy

Nationally, the literacy rates of people over the age of 20 have consistently remained over 90% between 2002 and 2017 and even increased from 91.9% in 2002 to 94.3% in 2017.

The highest literacy percentages were observed in the Western Cape (98.1%), Gauteng (97.8%) and the Free State (94.2%). The metropolitan areas of the City of Cape Town, Nelson Mandela Bay and the City of Johannesburg all saw a literacy rate of 99%.

3) Health

The overwhelming majority of South Africans reported their health as being good or better. Of those surveyed, 39.9% reported their health as being good, 21.5% reported their health as being very good and 30.9% reported their health as being excellent.

4) Electricity

The percentage of households connected to electricity mains has increased from 76.7% in 2002 to 84.4% in 2017. The Eastern Cape made the biggest jump of all provinces by increasing from only 55.3% in 2002 to 85.4% of households in 2017.

5) Sanitation

The number of households with access to improved sanitation saw a massive growth of 20.5 percentage points between 2002 and 2017. The percentage of households with no toilets also decreased from 12.6% in 2002 to 3.1% in 2017.

6) Access to food

The percentage of households who were vulnerable to hunger has decreased from 24.2% to 10.4% over the 15-year period.

For more info, visit Stats SA.