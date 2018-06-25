4 suspects expected to appear in court over rhino poaching

They were arrested in separate incidents at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – Four suspected rhino poachers arrested at the Kruger National Park are expected to appear in court on Monday.

In one case, the suspects were found in possession of a fresh pair of rhino horns.

In another incident, a heavily armed man was apprehended in the park as he was apparently on his way to poach rhinos.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)