4 suspects expected to appear in court over rhino poaching

They were arrested in separate incidents at the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG – Four suspected rhino poachers arrested at the Kruger National Park are expected to appear in court on Monday.
In one case, the suspects were found in possession of a fresh pair of rhino horns.
In another incident, a heavily armed man was apprehended in the park as he was apparently on his way to poach rhinos.
