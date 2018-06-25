Popular Topics
15 South Africans stranded in China expected home today

It’s understood the group of about 50 were offered jobs as English teachers but didn't have the correct documents.

A general view of the OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Facebook.com.
A general view of the OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Facebook.com.
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department (Dirco) says it expects about 15 South Africans who were stranded in China to return home through the course of the day.

The first group landed at OR Tambo International earlier on Monday.

It’s understood the group of about 50 were offered jobs as English teachers but didn't have the correct documents.

Beijing authorities found that they were working with study visas in contravention of immigration laws.

Dirco's Ndivhuwo Mabaya says they expect the group to be back in the country by Friday.

“We are expecting about 15 of them today, there are a number of flights that are coming through from China [and] a lot can change during the day. You must remember the Chinese are the ones who are paying for them to come back. And arrangements are being made in China, our embassy is monitoring things. All of them will be back by Friday.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

