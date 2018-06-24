Popular Topics
Stan Mathabatha re-elected as Limpopo ANC chairperson

The announcement comes as a disgruntled group approached the High Court in Johannesburg to interdict the gathering from going ahead.

Stan Mathabatha (far left) has been re-elected as the ANC chairperson in Limpopo. The party elected a new provincial leadership during its conference. Picture: @ANCLimpopo/Twitter
Stan Mathabatha (far left) has been re-elected as the ANC chairperson in Limpopo. The party elected a new provincial leadership during its conference. Picture: @ANCLimpopo/Twitter
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Stan Mathabatha has been re-elected as the Limpopo African National Congress (ANC) chairperson while a court battle to challenge the outcome of the provincial conference looms.

The announcement comes as a disgruntled group approached the High Court in Johannesburg to interdict the gathering from going ahead. The court struck the urgent application off the roll on Saturday, with lawyers representing the group saying they will return to the courts.

Mathabatha was re-elected unopposed as the provincial chairperson. Florence Radzilani has been elected as his deputy. Soviet Lekganyane has been elected provincial secretary and Danny Msiza is the new treasurer.

The disgruntled group says it will return to the courts to argue that the party's national executive committee endorsed an unlawful provincial leadership to go ahead with the conference.

WATCH: ANC conference goes ahead

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

