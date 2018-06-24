Some CT taxi commuters could face fare increase over fuel price

The Automobile Association has predicted that the price of fuel is expected to increase yet again next month.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi associations in Cape Town say the prospect of another fuel increase will affect business and commuters.

The Automobile Association has predicted that the price of fuel is expected to increase yet again next month. The association says it may increase by 24 cents a litre for petrol and 26 cents a litre for diesel.

The chairperson for Route 6 Taxi Association in Mitchells Plain, Henry Hawk Williams, says they will consider increasing prices.

“We have all the increases although we cannot afford them. In most cases the rime comes for us to increase the prices, because we’ve absolved another five or six already. We’re considering increasing the price.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)