Some CT taxi commuters could face fare increase over fuel price
The Automobile Association has predicted that the price of fuel is expected to increase yet again next month.
CAPE TOWN - Taxi associations in Cape Town say the prospect of another fuel increase will affect business and commuters.
The Automobile Association has predicted that the price of fuel is expected to increase yet again next month. The association says it may increase by 24 cents a litre for petrol and 26 cents a litre for diesel.
The chairperson for Route 6 Taxi Association in Mitchells Plain, Henry Hawk Williams, says they will consider increasing prices.
“We have all the increases although we cannot afford them. In most cases the rime comes for us to increase the prices, because we’ve absolved another five or six already. We’re considering increasing the price.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.