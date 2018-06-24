Santaco condemns murder of taxi driver in Bellville

The motive of the shooting is unclear at this stage and no arrests have been made yet.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has condemned the murder of a taxi driver who was shot and killed in Bellville on Saturday.

It’s understood the driver suffered multiple wounds to his body. The motive of the shooting is unclear at this stage and no arrests have been made yet. At least eight people have been either killed or wounded in taxi related shootings across the city this week alone. Earlier this week, seven people were shot at the Joe Slovo taxi rank; one man died and six were injured.

Over the past few months, there have been taxi-related shootings in Delft, Nyanga, Wynberg and Philippi, resulting in the deaths of 15 people. Saturday’s incident brings the toll to 16.

Santaco deputy chairperson Nazeem Abdurahman says if there are any unresolved issues between drivers, it should be dealt with around the table and not on the streets. “People should settle their disagreements at the table and not by the barrel of the gun.”

Codeta spokesperson Besuthu Ndungane says the association will not comment on the incident yet but has shared concerns.

On Sunday, Police Minister Bheki Cele expected to make serious pronouncements in relation to ongoing taxi violence in the Western Cape.

