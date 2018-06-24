Santaco condemns murder of taxi driver in Bellville
The motive of the shooting is unclear at this stage and no arrests have been made yet.
CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has condemned the murder of a taxi driver who was shot and killed in Bellville on Saturday.
It’s understood the driver suffered multiple wounds to his body. The motive of the shooting is unclear at this stage and no arrests have been made yet. At least eight people have been either killed or wounded in taxi related shootings across the city this week alone. Earlier this week, seven people were shot at the Joe Slovo taxi rank; one man died and six were injured.
Over the past few months, there have been taxi-related shootings in Delft, Nyanga, Wynberg and Philippi, resulting in the deaths of 15 people. Saturday’s incident brings the toll to 16.
Santaco deputy chairperson Nazeem Abdurahman says if there are any unresolved issues between drivers, it should be dealt with around the table and not on the streets. “People should settle their disagreements at the table and not by the barrel of the gun.”
Codeta spokesperson Besuthu Ndungane says the association will not comment on the incident yet but has shared concerns.
On Sunday, Police Minister Bheki Cele expected to make serious pronouncements in relation to ongoing taxi violence in the Western Cape.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday 23 June 2018
-
Ace Magashule: The future of South Africa is the ANC
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 June 2018
-
Authorities reach agreement on young South Africans stuck in China
-
'Alison Botha rapists may make parole bid from today'
-
SA govt eyes staff cuts, hiring caps after wage deal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.