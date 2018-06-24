SABC appoints new group CEO, CFO

The two replace Nomsa Philiso and Thabile Dlamini, respectively, who have been in acting positions for almost a year.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC has appointed Madoda Mxakwe as its new group CEO and Yolande van Biljon as CFO.

Van Biljon is expected to start in her new position on Monday, while Mxakwe's appointment is effective from 1 July.

SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini says these appointments are a move towards restoring stability at the public broadcaster. “As a board, when we took office we made commitment to stabilise the SABC. These appointments are critical for us to stabilise the SABC at a senior level.”

