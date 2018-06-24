NMB municipal workers expected back at work after wage strike
Unions signed an agreement after employees went on strike last week following a dispute over back pay.
CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay municipal workers are expected to return to work on Monday following a week-long wage strike.
The Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union and South African Municipal Workers' Union signed an agreement after employees went on strike last week following a dispute over back pay.
The municipality agreed on a final settlement with employees. Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron explains: “The money that will be paid out is in the region of about R44 million as part of the settlement. However, the municipality and unions will negotiate further to deal with other outstanding matters.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday 23 June 2018
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 June 2018
-
SABC appoints new group CEO, CFO
-
Ace Magashule: The future of South Africa is the ANC
-
CT motorists warned of road closure at Nelson Mandela Boulevard
-
More load shedding expected as Eskom does full recovery on generating units
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.