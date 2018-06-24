NMB municipal workers expected back at work after wage strike

Unions signed an agreement after employees went on strike last week following a dispute over back pay.

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay municipal workers are expected to return to work on Monday following a week-long wage strike.

The Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union and South African Municipal Workers' Union signed an agreement after employees went on strike last week following a dispute over back pay.

The municipality agreed on a final settlement with employees. Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron explains: “The money that will be paid out is in the region of about R44 million as part of the settlement. However, the municipality and unions will negotiate further to deal with other outstanding matters.”

