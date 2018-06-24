New NUM leadership vows to improve safety for mineworkers

NUM elected a new leader on Saturday, wrapping up the union's national elective conference in Boksburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says its new leadership will focus on improving safety for workers, specifically at Sibanye-Stillwater, where about 20 people have died this year alone.

NUM elected a new leader on Saturday, wrapping up the union's national elective conference in Boksburg.

The union’s former deputy president, Joseph Montisetsi, is the new leader. He defeated former president Piet Matosa for the position.

Montisetsi says the organisation has decided on resolutions for the next three years.

“One of the resolutions which is very much important is the one where we’ll fight the fatalities that are taking place in our mines, especially Sibanye where up to 20 people have been killed this year.”

The union has also called for an arbitration process, similar to the Life Esidimeni hearings, so the families of mineworkers who’ve died on the job can receive compensation.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)