Mpumalanga teacher to face court over sexual assault allegations

It's understood the man was accused of molesting a 12-year-old pupil in Volksrust on several occasions.

JOHANNESBURG - A Mpumalanga teacher is expected to appear in court on Monday on charges of sexual assault.

It's understood the man was accused of molesting a 12-year-old pupil in Volksrust on several occasions. The pupil's school work suffered when the assaults were revealed.

The police's Leonard Hlati says they’re investigating. “When he was arrested it came forth that other learners also came forward and said he did the same to them. We’re investigating further and call on other learners to come forward as well.”

(Edited Shimoney Regter)