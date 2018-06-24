GP community safety dept ready to tackle drugs in Ennerdale

The department, along with the Yellow Ribbon Foundation and various other organisations gathered on Sunday at the Good News Church of the Nazarene of Ennerdale.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says her department is willing and happy to partner with communities which have initiatives focused on dealing with the crippling problem of drug addiction, especially in the south of Johannesburg.

The department, along with the Yellow Ribbon Foundation and various other organisations gathered on Sunday at the Good News Church of the Nazarene of Ennerdale as part of an initiative to mark the international day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The event features rehabilitated drug addicts and a collective of key role players in the Ennerdale community.

Nkosi-Malobane says this initiative is about hearing the voices of young people who have fought their own personal battles against drug abuse.

“It’s good that people who have firsthand information and have experienced the bad things about drugs are the ones that are talking to this community.”

She says this initiative illustrates how communities can take the lead in dealing with such problems.

“It’s an initiative that we want to make sure also that we multiply it to other communities as well.”

Ngo ‘ladies of hope’ was also represented by its members and it says funding and resources are desperately needed to fight the crippling social ill.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)