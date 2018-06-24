Gauteng govt, organisations meet to ahead of day against drug abuse
Organisers say the purpose of the day is to bring together government, along with individuals, community and spiritual leaders in a joint initiative for creating a drug free environment.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Community Safety Department, along with the Yellow Ribbon Foundation, will hold a gathering in Ennerdale on Sunday, as part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.
A keynote address is expected to be given by MEC Sizakele Nkosi Malobane. Organisers say the purpose of the day is to bring together government, along with individuals, community and spiritual leaders in a joint initiative for creating a drug free environment.
The Yellow Ribbon Foundation's Dereleen James says: “I’m hoping some tangible deliverables can come from out of there. We need to relook at our police stations. Communities have been complaining for years the police are in cahoots with drug dealers. We need to look at ways of supporting addicts and getting more facilities. This needs to be taken more seriously.”
The day against drugs is usually observed on 26 June each year. The United Nations says the global observance aims to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
