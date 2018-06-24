Five arrested for protest at Lenasia police station granted bail

The suspects were handcuffed on Friday after they protested the killing of a community patroller and two shoppers.

LENASIA - Five people arrested for protesting at the Lenasia South police station have been granted bail of R1,000 each.

The group was released from the Moroka police station on Saturday. The suspects were handcuffed on Friday after they protested the killing of a community patroller and two shoppers, who were shot dead during a robbery on Thursday.

Police say protesters vandalised the entrance of the police station.The police's Brenda Muridili says the group will appear in the Lenasia Magistrates Court on Monday, 25 June.

“The five people have been charged with malicious damage to property and public violence. They have been granted R1,000 bail each and will appear in the Lenasia Magistrates Court on Monday.”

