Eskom: Load shedding unlikely for Sunday
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says there is a low risk of load shedding again for Sunday.
The power utility says due to several generating units being returned to service, load shedding may affect certain areas.
Eskom has encouraged residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly.
Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae says: “As we’re recovering the power system, we’re still asking our customers to use electricity sparingly throughout the day. This will also help us to manage.”
To view Eskom's load shedding schedule, click here.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
