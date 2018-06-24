EC home razed to the ground, occupants unhurt
While it remains unclear what led to the flares, it’s understood there were no fatalities and all occupants of the house escaped unscathed.
CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says a house has been burned to the ground after a blaze in Cape St Francis, in the Eastern Cape, over this past week.
The institute’s Craig Lambinon says: “The fire department was able to extinguish the blaze but sadly the house was razed to the ground and no further assistance from NSRI was required.”
On arrival on the scene a residential house was found to be well ablaze and the family of 4, who were in the house at the time, had escaped and they were not injured.https://t.co/NjSbi3q8AN…/assistance-at-house-fire-st-franc…/ pic.twitter.com/FDkITEnUHv— NSRI (@NSRI) June 23, 2018
