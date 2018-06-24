Popular Topics
EC home razed to the ground, occupants unhurt

While it remains unclear what led to the flares, it’s understood there were no fatalities and all occupants of the house escaped unscathed.

Investigation into cause of Cape St Francis home fire underway. Picture: NSRI
Investigation into cause of Cape St Francis home fire underway. Picture: NSRI
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says a house has been burned to the ground after a blaze in Cape St Francis, in the Eastern Cape, over this past week.

While it remains unclear what led to the flares, it’s understood there were no fatalities and all occupants of the house escaped unscathed.

The institute’s Craig Lambinon says: “The fire department was able to extinguish the blaze but sadly the house was razed to the ground and no further assistance from NSRI was required.”

Timeline

