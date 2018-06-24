CT motorists warned of road closure at Nelson Mandela Boulevard

Outgoing traffic has been advised to make use of Walter Sisulu Avenue.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town city officials will close Nelson Mandela Boulevard in both directions today to conduct maintenance of the storm drain system.

They have requested motorists to use alternative routes. Outgoing traffic has been advised to make use of Walter Sisulu Avenue.

Spokesperson Richard Coleman explains: “On the Nelson Mandela Boulevard incoming we’ll have the closure at Hertzog Boulevard. So, all traffic will be diverted on Hertzog Boulevard and also the Strand Street turn off.”

