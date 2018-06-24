CT motorists warned of road closure at Nelson Mandela Boulevard

More than 1,000 Macedonians protest country's name change
World
Outgoing traffic has been advised to make use of Walter Sisulu Avenue.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town city officials will close Nelson Mandela Boulevard in both directions today to conduct maintenance of the storm drain system.
They have requested motorists to use alternative routes. Outgoing traffic has been advised to make use of Walter Sisulu Avenue.
Spokesperson Richard Coleman explains: “On the Nelson Mandela Boulevard incoming we’ll have the closure at Hertzog Boulevard. So, all traffic will be diverted on Hertzog Boulevard and also the Strand Street turn off.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.