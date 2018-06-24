Cops nab at least 50 during operation in Cape Town

The police's FC van Wyk says they arrested the suspects during the operation in Railway Street.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have arrested at least 50 people after authorities found they had trespassed on Prasa property, among other things.

The police's FC van Wyk says they arrested the suspects during an operation in Railway Street. It’s understood one suspect was wanted due to an outstanding case which took place last year. The police's FC van Wyk explains: “During our preliminary investigation it was also determined that one of the suspects was wanted for an outstanding case dating back to 2017.”

Van Wyk says the operation was conducted following complaints by locals about robberies and drug peddling in the area.

“During the execution of the warrant by the multidisciplinary forces, suspects were arrested for trespassing on Prasa property, and two suspects for being in possession of burned copper cables with an estimated weight of 60kg, a plastic bank bag containing tik, one Dell laptop and a variety of equipment used in the abuse of drugs.”

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Major General Khombinkosi Jula says he’s pleased with the outcome of the operation and expressed his appreciation to all the officers.

All suspects will make an appearance in Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday.

