Cape cops arrest man (26) after filling station dash
The man faces several charges after he was found with drugs and a stolen vehicle, after leaving a petrol station without paying for his petrol.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been apprehended in Cape Town after he was found to be in possession of dagga and a stolen vehicle.
Police in the province say they were made aware of the suspect after receiving reports of a 26-year-old man who had left a petrol station without paying for petrol.
It's understood authorities managed to seize the man and took him back to the petrol station whereby the owner decided to press charges.
Upon further investigations, it became clear to authorities that the car used by the suspect was in fact reported as a stolen vehicle last year.
The metro police's Ruth Soolimans says: “The suspect was detained on charges theft, possession of drugs and possession of a stolen vehicle.”
