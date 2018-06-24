Ace Magashule: The future of South Africa is the ANC

Magashule was speaking at the ANC Limpopo conference on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress ( ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule has called out "selfish" behaviour by members, saying the future of South Africa lies with the party.

Magashule was speaking at the ANC Limpopo conference on Saturday. He made the comments as a group of disgruntled Limpopo members were in court trying to get an interdict to cancel the gathering, claiming the conference was unlawful.

The Johannesburg High Court, however, struck the urgent application to stop the conference off the roll. The court ruled that the disgruntled members failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the matter was urgent.

Magashule says self-centred motives, especially in party structures, need to be eradicated for the ANC to thrive in next year's general elections. “The future of South Africa is the ANC. It can’t be you. It can’t be you. You’re one individual… so important. It can’t be you. One individual who is so angry. It can’t be you.”

ANC provincial structures have been embroiled in factional fighting. On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned the ANC would not win elections if its structures were plagued with disunity. Ramaphosa was speaking at the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) congress in Boksburg.

“We cannot go into those elections when we are divided and fighting amongst ourselves. Our people will never take us seriously.”

Additional reporting by Qaanitah Hunter.

