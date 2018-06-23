WC govt increases security at schools to prevent burglaries during holidays

The department has also encouraged parents and communities to report any suspicious activities they notice in and around school grounds, while pupils and staff are on a winter break.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says security measures will be increased at schools which have seen regular occurrences of vandalism and burglaries during the school holidays.

The second school term came to an end on Friday.

The provincial education MEC’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “During each school holiday one of our greatest concerns is the safety of our schools as they become all the more vulnerable. In order to protect our schools, we have arranged increased security at some of our high-risk identified schools.”

