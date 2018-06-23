Probe underway after school child dies in bus crash

The vehicle overturned with three children on board before noon on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The school holidays have started on a sad note for Porterville Primary School following a fatal bus crash.

The vehicle overturned with three children on board before noon on Friday. One boy, who was in grade three, died following the incident. The other children are receiving medical care. One child is in a critical condition in hospital.

Authorities say the cause of the tragedy is being investigated, but initial investigations indicate the driver may have lost control of the vehicle. The bus had crashed into a tree.

When contacted by Eyewitness News a representative of the bus company incorrectly stated that there were “no school children involved”. There has been no other comment from the company.

The Western Cape Education Department is providing counselling to those affected.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)