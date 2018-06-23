Police: Probe after man allegedly disarms officer, kills himself
It's understood the man ran into the client service centre at the station on Friday night before using the service firearm to shoot himself.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police are investigating the circumstances around the death of a man who allegedly shot and killed himself after he disarmed a police officer at Protea Glen police station.
Police say he's been identified by family members, who said he had jumped out of a moving car earlier that day while being transported to hospital.
The police's Mathapelo Peters says they’re investigating.
“No police officers were shot or injured. At this stage police have opened an inquest docket while a case of robbery will also be investigated based on the allegations that the deceased had disarmed a police officer.”
