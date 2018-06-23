Police Minister Cele to visit WC amid taxi violence

A taxi driver was killed today, while on Tuesday seven people were shot, one man died and six others were wounded at the Joe Slovo taxi rank.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is set to meet at police offices in Cape Town following a spate of taxi violence across the city.

On Tuesday seven people were shot, one man died and six others were wounded at the Joe Slovo taxi rank in Milnerton.

It’s alleged the conflict is related to internal matters between legal operators in the area who are disgruntled by unlawful operators also working in the same area.

Over the past few months - there has been taxi-related shootings in Delft, Nyanga at Borcherds, Wynberg and Phillipi.

The ministry says it’s concerned about the spike in taxi-related volatility as 30 people have died in the Western Cape alone.

The police's Reneilwe Serero says: “We certainly are aware that there was an incident in Delft that claimed about 30 lives around Cape Town. As a government, we are very worried about the status of taxi violence especially in the Western Cape, and the minister is going to address those issues and how to bring stability into the province.”

ANOTHER TAXI RELATED DEATH

Police have confirmed that a taxi driver has been shot and killed in Bellville.

The driver was attacked in the later hours of this morning and had multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The taxi driver who was killed this morning brings the number of people to be shot this week in Cape Town, in taxi-related shootings, to eight.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk says: “According to police information our members attended to the incident at the address and upon their arrival, they found the taxi driver with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The circumstances around the incident are being investigated, no arrests have been made.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)