Police crackdown on illegal initiation schools following deaths of 3 boys

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department has urged parents and communities to not send boys to illegal initiation schools.

The department has expressed its condolences to the families of three initiates who died at an illegal initiation school in Nyandeni this week.

Cogta’s provincial spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam says arrests have been made in other areas in connection with illegal initiation practices.

“We take comfort in the fact the members of the SAPS have arrested those linked to illegal initiation. That is a step in the right direction and a determination on our part as we’ll leave no stone unturned in arresting perpetrators.”

The department says it's on high alert as it anticipates more boys will be heading initiation schools during the June school holiday period.

