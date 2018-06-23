Police crackdown on illegal initiation schools following deaths of 3 boys
Cogta’s provincial spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam says arrests have been made in some areas in connection with illegal initiation practices.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department has urged parents and communities to not send boys to illegal initiation schools.
The department has expressed its condolences to the families of three initiates who died at an illegal initiation school in Nyandeni this week.
Cogta’s provincial spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam says arrests have been made in other areas in connection with illegal initiation practices.
“We take comfort in the fact the members of the SAPS have arrested those linked to illegal initiation. That is a step in the right direction and a determination on our part as we’ll leave no stone unturned in arresting perpetrators.”
The department says it's on high alert as it anticipates more boys will be heading initiation schools during the June school holiday period.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 June 2018
-
Disgruntled ANC members head to court in bid to interdict Limpopo conference
-
Man shot in attempted hijacking in Sandton
-
About 50 young South Africans stranded in China after visa scam
-
SA govt eyes staff cuts, hiring caps after wage deal
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 20 June 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.