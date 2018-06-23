NW Premier focused on service delivery as task team to remain in province
On Thursday, Cabinet confirmed the inter-ministerial team - tasked with identifying and addressing problems in the North West - will remain in the province to support the new premier.
JOHANNESBURG – With the North West under administration, Premier Job Mokgoro says it presents an opportunity to change government's approach to service delivery in the province.
Last month, Cabinet resolved to place several departments under section 100 of the Constitution. As a result, the national Department of Cooperative Governance has taken over municipalities.
Mokgoro says this is a chance to work closely with their national counterparts. He has also welcomed the presence of administrators in various departments.
“I think the way we’re approaching the implementation of section 100 (1)(a) and (1)(b) for me bodes well for the future.”
Mokgoro says his main priority is to improve service delivery.
He has replaced Supra Mahumapelo, who resigned as member of the provincial legislature. Mahumapelo faces several allegations of fraud and corruption linked to tenders and contracts awarded to companies. Mahumapelo has denied the allegations and expressed his support for Mokgoro on his journey to stabilise the provincial administration.
Additional reporting by Clement Manyathela.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
